Hi Frank,



A few years ago, I saw a postcard on PostSecret that read, “My abusive husband told me my dreams of traveling the world were unrealistic. Five years later, I’m in Spain and he’s in prison.” That person’s experience so mirrored mine that I made my own secret, documenting the same feeling, if not exactly the same experience:

This weekend, my stepfather was released from prison. For many years, I told myself that by the time he was out of prison, I would have made myself safe in one of two ways: either I would be dead, or I would be “successful,” by which I meant I would have a degree and a job and an apartment where I could keep myself safe. I thought Option A was much more likely than Option B. But to my surprise, not only am I still alive, but in the years since his arrest, I’ve traveled the world, graduated, and started my dream job.



I think of the original secret-writer often and I hope that they are also safe – wherever you are, thank you. Your secret made me feel less alone during a time when I was struggling to process everything that had happened in my life. I hope that you’re living a life you’re proud of. Thank you. And thank you, too, Frank.