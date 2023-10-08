Sunday Secrets Dear Frank,I planned to kill myself too once I’d made it to my 16th birthday. I was very depressed and had been diagnosed with OCD.I’m now 32, have 3 beautiful children and getting married next year.The dark days sometimes appear, but when I think back to how far I’ve come, my kids keep me moving forward.I’m so grateful for PostSecret. It’s amazing how you will never be the only person with the secret. Thank you for bringing so many people together without even meeting. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)