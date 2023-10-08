Sunday Secrets

Dear Frank,

I planned to kill myself too once I’d made it to my 16th birthday. I was very depressed and had been diagnosed with OCD.

I’m now 32, have 3 beautiful children and getting married next year.
The dark days sometimes appear, but when I think back to how far I’ve come, my kids keep me moving forward.

I’m so grateful for PostSecret. It’s amazing how you will never be the only person with the secret. Thank you for bringing so many people together without even meeting. 

