Classic Secrets Frank-I logged onto Postsecret last week and was shocked to see my own secret posted – one I sent in a few years ago! At that point in time, my husband and I were 2 years into dealing with infertility, and my best friend, who had been married for about 6 months and not even trying, was already pregnant. I threw her a baby shower, because obviously I was still thrilled for her and her happiness was important, but throwing someone a baby shower while struggling with infertility was HARD. She has had two more babies since then, in the time that I've still been trying for one. I'm happy to share, though, that I just had a baby girl! We had to take a difficult and expensive route to parenthood, and it took several years, but we have our baby and couldn't be happier. The timing of you posting that secret was incredible. I'll never forget the pain of wanting a child so badly, and my heart goes out to everyone currently in that situation. Infertility is extremely common, but not often talked about, and it is a painful and personal struggle, and can be so lonely. It's hard not to become bitter or feel lesser than. I'm very lucky that that is behind me, but I know not everyone's journey to parenthood ends happily like mine. Thank you for providing a space where people can share their secrets, feelings, fears, and come together to feel seen and less alone. My best wishes go out to anyone who read my secret last week and could relate.