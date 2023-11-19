Classic Secrets Hi Frank,I sent the substitute teacher secret to you many years ago. I thought I would let you know that I am now in year 12 of being a “real” full-time teacher. It’s been challenging, but I didn’t give up and I’d encourage my fellow PostSecret readers to work hard and not give up on their dreams. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)