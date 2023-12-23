20 Years of PostSecret



I’m feeling so grateful as I remember how our PostSecret journey started in 2004 with your first secret. Since then a ton of confessions have arrived – one postcard at a time.



The PostSecret Community and PostSecret Patreons make it all possible.

The Holiday Secrets this week are posted on the PostSecret Patreon page. When you visit the page I hope you’ll consider becoming a member and see all the benefits (like keeping the Sunday Secrets advertisement-free) that come with joining.

Next week the secrets will be back here as normal, but I’m excited about some changes for 2024. We plan to use AI to finally make the whole PostSecret archive keyword searchable. (You’ll be able to custom search all the secrets for any topic.) The PostSecret art exhibition in San Diego is also expanding to include ‘naked mail’. (This exhibition and some live events continue to be free to PostSecret Patreons.) Lastly, I’m working on something television-related, but that has to remain secret for now.

I hope you will join us on Patreon this week to see the Sunday Secrets and thanks for being the most important part of PostSecret.

Happy Holidays!

-Frank