Classic Secrets I saw the secret about the Jewish family that goes around hospitals dressed as Santa giving out candy. That made me laugh as I have dressed as Santa for many years on Christmas, handing out candy to people working on the military bases I have been stationed on. They don't know that I am Jewish. My mother, a nurse, always took the Christmas shift. My Jewish friends all do the same. Every Christmas I feel a lot of joy knowing how many Jewish people are quietly helping others get into the holiday spirit.