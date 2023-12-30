Classic Secrets

I saw the secret about the Jewish family that goes around hospitals dressed as Santa giving out candy. That made me laugh as I have dressed as Santa for many years on Christmas, handing out candy to people working on the military bases I have been stationed on. They don’t know that I am Jewish. My mother, a nurse, always took the Christmas shift. My Jewish friends all do the same. Every Christmas I feel a lot of joy knowing how many Jewish people are quietly helping others get into the holiday spirit.

